UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Iqe Plc
* Final results
* Adjusted(*)operating profit up 8% to £19.0m for FY
* FY revenues up 2% to £114.0m :
* Outlook remains positive, which underpins board's confidence that we remain on track to achieve our expectations for full year-CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.