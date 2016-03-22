BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Enterprise Inns Plc
* like-for-like net income growth of 1.5 percent in leased and tenanted estate in 25 weeks to 19 march 2016
* initiating a new share buyback programme of up to 25 million pounds (circa 6 percent) of issued share capital of ETI
* remain on track to meet our expectations for full financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London newsroom)
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017