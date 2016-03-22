March 22 Enterprise Inns Plc

* like-for-like net income growth of 1.5 percent in leased and tenanted estate in 25 weeks to 19 march 2016

* initiating a new share buyback programme of up to 25 million pounds (circa 6 percent) of issued share capital of ETI

* remain on track to meet our expectations for full financial year