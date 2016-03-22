UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Adveo Group International SA :
* Sees FY 2019 EBITDA at more than 64 million euros
* Sees debt reduction to less than 120 million euros ($134.9 million) in 2019
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.