UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* Public Investment Corporation (SOC) Ltd has informed Altron that it has disposed of 10 871 897 Altron shares, which equates to 4.14% of share capital
* Public Investment Corporation (SOC) Ltd now holds 9.71 pct of issued ordinary share capital of company. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.