UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Nexus AG :
* FY group result before taxes on profit (EBT) improved by 16.6 pct from 8.2 million euros to 9.6 million euros ($10.80 million)
* FY EBITDA increased by 25.5 pct to 18.9 million euros (previous year: 15.0 million euros)
* Increased its sales by 21.4 pct and earnings (EBIT) by 20.0 pct in 2015
* Will propose to pay a dividend of 14 cents per share
* Group annual surplus reached 7.777 million euros (previous year: 8.108 million euros)
* FY sales improved to 97.269 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.