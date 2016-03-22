March 22 Nexus AG :

* FY group result before taxes on profit (EBT) improved by 16.6 pct from 8.2 million euros to 9.6 million euros ($10.80 million)

* FY EBITDA increased by 25.5 pct to 18.9 million euros (previous year: 15.0 million euros)

* Increased its sales by 21.4 pct and earnings (EBIT) by 20.0 pct in 2015

* Will propose to pay a dividend of 14 cents per share

* Group annual surplus reached 7.777 million euros (previous year: 8.108 million euros)

* FY sales improved to 97.269 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)