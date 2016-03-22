UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Metric Mobility Solutions AG :
* Early prolongation of a merchandise credit facility with primary supplier Zollner Elektronik AG
* Existing merchandise credit facility will continue to be kept as an interest-bearing loan subject to usual terms and conditions prevailing on market
* Loan agreement cannot be terminated prior to 31 December 2018
* Annual redemption payments will begin for first time as of 30 September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.