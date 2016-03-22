March 22 Synektik SA :

* To get EU subsidy for its project "MPIPETrace - clinical performance validation of a novel biomarker for quantitative imaging of coronary artery disease"

* Total value of project is 3.7 million euros ($4.2 million) and subsidy level under EU Horyzont 2020 program is 100 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)