Sri Lankan rupee edges down on importer dollar demand
COLOMBO, May 16 The Sri Lankan rupee ended weaker on Tuesday as importer dollar demand surpassed selling of the U.S. currency by exporters, dealers said.
March 22 Bank Saint Petersburg :
* FY 2015 net profit 3.6 billion roubles ($53.32 million), down 24.5 pct versus year ago
* FY 2015 net interest margin 3.5 pct versus 4.4 pct year ago
* FY 2015 net fee and commission income 4.0 billion roubles, up 8.6 pct versus year ago
* FY 2015 net interest income 17.5 billion roubles, down 5.6 pct versus year ago
* Says at Jan. 1, 2016 rate of provisions for loan impairment 9.4 pct (8.3 pct as at Jan. 1, 2015)
* As at Jan. 1, 2016 total Tier 1 capital ratio 9.9 pct Source text: bit.ly/1MyXWoB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 67.5145 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved NCDs worth up to INR 1.50 billion Source text - (http://bit.ly/2qneLlq) Further company coverage: