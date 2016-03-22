BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Majestic Wine Plc
* Hit a key milestone of a record £100m in sales since March 31 st 2015, start of current financial year.
* Achieving £100m sales is in line with market expectations for Naked Wines for financial year ending 28 March 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017