March 22 IFG Group Plc

* adjusted operating profit from continuing businesses increased 48% to £11.6 million

* final dividend proposed of 3.00 pence per share, 2015 total dividend of 4.44 pence up 10% on 2014

* profit before tax from continuing operations increased 86% to £8.6 million (2014: £4.6 million)

* CEO says has 'capability and resources to meet evolving needs of our clients, to sustain profitable growth' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)