BRIEF-Kuwait's Al-Themar International Holding posts FY profit
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
March 22 IFG Group Plc
* adjusted operating profit from continuing businesses increased 48% to £11.6 million
* final dividend proposed of 3.00 pence per share, 2015 total dividend of 4.44 pence up 10% on 2014
* profit before tax from continuing operations increased 86% to £8.6 million (2014: £4.6 million)
* CEO says has 'capability and resources to meet evolving needs of our clients, to sustain profitable growth' Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 3.2 million dinars versus loss of 17.6 million dinars year ago
* Q1 net profit attributable to shareholders 2.2 million dinars versus 1.6 million dinars year ago