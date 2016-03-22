BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Kesko Oyj
* Says decline in K-food stores' market share has slowed down
* Says according report by Research firm A.C. Nielsen K-food stores' market share declined by 0.4 percentage points to 32.7% in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017