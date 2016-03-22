BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
March 22 Getin Noble Bank SA
* Getin Noble Bank, Poland's sixth biggest lender, plans to increase the return on equity (ROE) to 10 percent by 2018 from 1.5 percent currently, the bank's chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
* "We would like to be a boring bank which has consistent revenues. We would like to have gross ROE at 10 percent by the end of our strategy compared to 1.5 percent now," Krzysztof Rosinski told a news conference. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.