BRIEF-Ser Educacional to sell 17.4 mln new shares
* SAID ON MONDAY ITS BOARD APPROVED A PRIMARY PUBLIC OFFER OF 17.4 MILLION NEW SHARES, WITH RESTRICTED PLACEMENT EFFORTS
March 22 Rheinmetall says
* Auto-component supplier KSPG AG, a member of the Rheinmetall Group, has, through its KS Kolbenschmidt GmbH subsidiary, booked a new order for piston modules with a lifetime volume worth around EUR 32.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sypris Solutions Inc says company affirmed key financial guidance with gross margin forecasted to be 5-7% of revenue for first half of 2017