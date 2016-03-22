BRIEF-National Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* National Holdings Corporation reports financial results for fiscal second quarter 2017
March 22 Moody's
* Strength of Toshiba's core business operations, ability to manage high debt load significantly challenged and uncertain in the longer term
* Moody's downgrades Toshiba to B3; outlook negative
* Negative outlook reflects continued concerns over co's operating performance, execution risk involved in achieving business plan for FY 2017
* B3 rating incorporates an expectation that Toshiba will maintain support from its banks, such that it can maintain its solvency Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [6502.T MCO.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.