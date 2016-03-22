March 22 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :

* Has completed private placements totaling about 5.1 million Swedish crowns ($617,965)

* Has carried out two private placements, one of about 1.6 million crowns to finance acquisition of MBN Trading, and another one of about 3.5 million crowns to enable repayment of remaining loan to ASTG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2529 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)