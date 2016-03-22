BRIEF-BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as development partner for autonomous driving platform
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
March 22 ExeoTech Invest publ AB :
* Has completed private placements totaling about 5.1 million Swedish crowns ($617,965)
* Has carried out two private placements, one of about 1.6 million crowns to finance acquisition of MBN Trading, and another one of about 3.5 million crowns to enable repayment of remaining loan to ASTG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2529 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.