BRIEF-Astronova posts Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Astronova reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018
March 22 Micro Focus International Plc
* Total of 10.9 million shares have been placed by Numis Securities at a price of 1455 pence per placing share
* Placing raising total gross proceeds of approximately £158.2m for company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Astronova reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018
MADRID, May 16 Spain's Banco Popular said on Tuesday several groups had shown interest in a potential merger, one of several options it is considering as its new management struggles to clean up billions of euros in toxic assets.