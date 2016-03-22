BRIEF-Astronova posts Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Astronova reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018
March 22 Altice NV :
* Altice, SFR and SIGFOX announce strategic partnership for internet of things services Source text: bit.ly/1RwMeMA Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Astronova reports financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2018
MADRID, May 16 Spain's Banco Popular said on Tuesday several groups had shown interest in a potential merger, one of several options it is considering as its new management struggles to clean up billions of euros in toxic assets.