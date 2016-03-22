Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
March 22 Young & Co's Brewery Plc
* Patrick Dardis, company`s retail director, will succeed Stephen Goodyear as Chief Executive at end of company`s AGM
* Goodyear will remain on board as a non-executive director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: