March 22 Talentum Oyj :

* According to decision of arbitral tribunal, Alma Media Corporation has right to redeem shares in Talentum Oyj

* Alma Media has today posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal

* Says as a consequence of posting of security, minority shareholders of Talentum are entitled only to redemption price and to interest accruing thereon

* Helsinki stock exchange resolves on delisting of Talentum's shares on Talentum's request on or about April 21