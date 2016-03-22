BRIEF-Cambridge Technology Enterprises to consider raising of funds
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlBRGj Further company coverage:
March 22 Talentum Oyj :
* According to decision of arbitral tribunal, Alma Media Corporation has right to redeem shares in Talentum Oyj
* Alma Media has today posted a security approved by the arbitral tribunal
* Says as a consequence of posting of security, minority shareholders of Talentum are entitled only to redemption price and to interest accruing thereon
* Helsinki stock exchange resolves on delisting of Talentum's shares on Talentum's request on or about April 21 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlBRGj Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.