BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
March 22 STT Holdings S.P.A
* Total consideration of the offering amounted to 27.75 million euro
* Offering was priced at 1.5 euro per share
* Completes the sale of 1.4 percent of IREN's share capital
* Banca IMI acted as sole bookrunner in the offering
* Following the sale, remaining stake in IREN's share capital of STT will be reduced to 2.6 percent
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.