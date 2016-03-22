March 22 STT Holdings S.P.A

* Total consideration of the offering amounted to 27.75 million euro

* Offering was priced at 1.5 euro per share

* Completes the sale of 1.4 percent of IREN's share capital

* Banca IMI acted as sole bookrunner in the offering

* Following the sale, remaining stake in IREN's share capital of STT will be reduced to 2.6 percent