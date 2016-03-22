UPDATE 1-Manchester United lift full-year revenue and profit forecast
May 16 English Premier League soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit forecast for 2016-17 as it prepares for the Europa League final next week.
March 22 Johnston Press Plc CEO
* "We are seeing increasing stabilisation in print circulation"
* "Our target for cost cutting in 2016 is still 15-16 million pounds"
* "We do see further opportunities" for cost cutting initiatives
* "We have plans for "i" newspaper such as re-entering the northern Ireland market"
* "Post April, we are looking at active asset disposal" Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 16 State-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) has teamed up with other government-owned companies for a 150 billion yuan ($21.78 billion) fund to invest in new technologies, the official Xinhua news agency said on Tuesday.