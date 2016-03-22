BRIEF-Red Star Macalline Group's unit enters share swap agreement
* Yantai Red Star and Red Star Management, a direct wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into share swap agreement
March 22 MBF Group SA :
* Janusz Maciejewski buys 83,800 of company's shares and increases his stake in the company to 16.64 percent from 11.65 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 16 Electronic signature service DocuSign said on Tuesday hackers had temporarily gained access to a database containing customer emails following a surge in phishing emails sent to its users.