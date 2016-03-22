March 22 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Directorate change

* Mary Schapiro And Paul Heiden are joining remuneration committee

* Stuart Lewis will continue to serve as an adviser to LSEG's risk committee

* Baroness Sharon Bowles, Sherry Coutu, CBE, and Stuart Lewis will step down from London Stock Exchange Group Plc (LSEG) board on 26 April 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: