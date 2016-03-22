BRIEF-EI Group posts H1 underlying PBT of 57 mln pounds
* Announces its interim results for six months ended 31 March 2017
March 22 Uchumi Supermarkets Ltd :
* Says termination of operations in five outlets within Kenya as part of reorganization process
* Says closure of these branches which include Taj Mall, Embu, Eldoret Sugarland, Nakuru and Kisii will help reduce the co's operational costs
* Says in the process, 253 positions will be rendered redundant Source: j.mp/1RwHj4A Further company coverage:
* REPORTED ON MONDAY THAT ITS Q1 REVENUE WAS 38.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO