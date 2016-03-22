BRIEF-BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as development partner for autonomous driving platform
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
March 22 Delta Air Lines Inc
* Delta issues statement on Brussels airport
* Says Delta's flight DL80 from Atlanta to Brussels has landed safely at airport and is parked remotely
* Says airport team is in process of confirming safety of all customers
* Delta's flight DL42 from New York to Brussels has been diverted to Amsterdam Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Reyes Holdings says to expand its footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada