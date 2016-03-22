March 22 Prometic Life Sciences Inc

* Confirms PBI-4050's positive effects on novel biomarkers in patients suffering from metabolic syndrome and Type 2 diabetes

* Statistically significant decrease in novel biomarkers associated with a high risk of cardiovascular events

* Results further support PBI-4050's pharmacological activity and clinical benefits in patients

* PBI-4050 has demonstrated a "very good" safety and tolerability profile, with no drug-related serious adverse events