BRIEF-BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as development partner for autonomous driving platform
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
March 22 Trina Solar Ltd
* Company's 40mw of solar PV modules has been operational in solar project in Philippines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye announce Delphi as a development partner and system integrator for their autonomous driving platform
* Reyes Holdings says to expand its footprint in U.S. Coca-Cola system by adding territory in California and Nevada