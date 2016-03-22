BRIEF-National Holdings posts Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* National Holdings Corporation reports financial results for fiscal second quarter 2017
March 22 Centrum Finansowe Banku BPS SA :
* Anna Rudnicka to become the company's new CEO as of April 1 Source text for Eikon:
HONG KONG, May 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co has shaken up its Asia Pacific top management, naming new heads for mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets.