BRIEF-Cambridge Technology Enterprises to consider raising of funds
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlBRGj Further company coverage:
March 22 TBS Group SpA :
* Gets order for 11.4 million euros ($12.79 million)
* Order relates to management of biomedical devices in favour of all facilities of the group Medipole Partenaires
* Order contract has 3 year duration, renewable for 2 more years
* In case of contract renewal for 2 more years, order value could increase to up to 19 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1pH7LMU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement Source text: http://bit.ly/2rlBRGj Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.