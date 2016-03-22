March 22 TBS Group SpA :

* Gets order for 11.4 million euros ($12.79 million)

* Order relates to management of biomedical devices in favour of all facilities of the group Medipole Partenaires

* Order contract has 3 year duration, renewable for 2 more years

* In case of contract renewal for 2 more years, order value could increase to up to 19 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1pH7LMU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8913 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)