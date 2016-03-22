March 22 United Airlines

* All remaining flights to and from Brussels International have been suspended until further notice from local authorities

* Had two arrivals at Brussels International Airport in the morning

* Flight 950 from Washington Dulles arrived at 7:01 a.m. And customers deplaned normally at the gate

* All of our employees are safe and accounted for at this time

* Flight 999 from Newark Liberty was rerouted to a remote location and customers and crew are currently deplaning