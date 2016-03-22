CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
March 22 Mei Pharma Inc
* Says amended and restated the company's amended and restated by-laws to add a new article XII
* Says amendment designates the courts of the state of Delaware as the sole and exclusive forum for certain legal actions Source - 1.usa.gov/1MzSfXL Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.