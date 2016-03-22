Manchester United lifts full-year revenue and profit guidance
May 16 English soccer club Manchester United raised its full-year revenue and profit guidance after strong broadcast revenue helped to lift the club's third quarter revenue figures.
March 22 Prima Moda SA :
* FY net loss 4.2 million zlotys ($1.1 million) versus loss of 2.4 million zlotys a year ago
* FY 2015 revenue 39.5 million zlotys versus 47.4 million zlotys a year ago
* Kamada ltd says for 2017, continues to expect proprietary products revenues between $76 to $78 million and distributed products revenues between $22 to $24 million