CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
March 22 Pioneer Energy Services Corp
* Pioneer Energy Services Corp sees Q1 production services revenue to be down 19% to 24% from prior quarter versus prior guidance of down 10% to 15%
* Sees Q1 production services gross margin percentage to be 13% to 16% as compared to prior guidance of 15%-20% Source - 1.usa.gov/1UCkCMv Further company coverage:
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.