BRIEF-Cambridge Technology Enterprises to consider raising of funds
* Says to consider raising of funds / issuance of securities via public or private placement
March 22 Rostelecom
* Says its venture fund invested about 200 million roubles ($2.94 million) in two software developers
* Says venture fund will acquire 20.3 pct in Brain4Net and 30 pct in RAIDIX
* Brain4Net is a Russian software developer of Software Defined Networks (SDN) solutions and Network Function Virtualization (NFV)
* RAIDIX is a Russian software developer for data storage systems
($1 = 68.0280 roubles)
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.