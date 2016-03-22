DERIVATIVES-Citigroup launches "credit VIX"
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.
March 22 Nabors Industries Ltd
* Says 2016 goal to operate business at free cash flow neutral or better - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/22tWz7v Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.
* Sandy spring bancorp acquisition of washingtonfirst bankshares to create region’s largest, locally-headquartered community bank