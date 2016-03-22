BRIEF-Allergan says VIBERZI now approved in Canada
* viberzi™ now approved in canada for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (ibs-d)
March 22 Agfa Gevaert NV :
* Agfa Healthcare signs new, 10-year contract with Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust Source text: bit.ly/1Rx0gEh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Aveo announces appointment of Matthew Dallas as chief financial officer