BRIEF-Commercial site at Hong Kong Central business district auctioned for HK$23.3 bln
* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)
March 22 Zastal SA :
* Its unit CSY SA signs letter of intent with Azimuth to buy 100 percent stake in Mecanique Deville for 25.6 million zlotys ($6.8 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7939 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says commercial site at Murray Road was awarded to Henderson Land Development Co Ltd's unit for HK$23.3 billion ($2.99 billion)
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: