CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
March 22 Diana Shipping Inc
* Diana shipping inc. Announces developments related to the purchase of three Panamax vessels
* Aggregate purchase price of three Panamax vessels was reduced from us$39.8 million to us$39.265 million
* Signed term sheet for a term loan facility of up to us$25.755 million to finance entire acquisition cost of m/v infinity 9
* Consummation of purchase of m/v Manzoni is still subject to company obtaining bank financing from sellers' existing lenders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.