March 22 Quest Pharmatech Inc :
* Says subsidiary, Oncoquest Inc. has signed an agreement
with Shenzhen Hepalink Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
* Oncoquest will license Greater China rights to
immunotherapy technologies and provide 1 million usd for 46% of
shares of oncovent
* Agreement results in creation of a new company in china
called Oncovent Co., Ltd valued at U.S. $9.26 million
* Hepalink will contribute 5 million USD for 54% of shares
of Oncovent
* As part of agreement, Oncoquest will transfer portion of
shares in Oncovent to co such that co will own 11% of shares of
Oncovent
