March 22 Firstfarms A/S :

* FY EBIT loss 14.7 million Danish crowns ($2.21 million) versus profit 19.2 million crowns year ago

* FY net sales 111.8 million crowns versus 125.0 million crowns year ago

* In 2016 expects an EBIT-result in level of 0 million crowns

* Sold quantity of milk has decreased by 2.4 million kg in 2015 compared to 2014

* Crop prices in 2016 are expected to be stabilised on par with realised prices in 2015

* In 2016 will continue to work with optimisation of operation, including reduction of uncertainty of cultivation in drought periods and expects an improved earning power Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6383 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)