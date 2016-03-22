CANADA STOCKS-Futures slightly higher as oil, commodity prices rise
May 16 Futures of Canada's main stock index were slightly higher on Tuesday as oil extended gains and commodity prices rose.
March 22 Moody's:
* Moody's: oil slump hurts states and provinces from Nigeria to Russia, Mexico to Canada
* Report on analysis oil-dependent sub-sovereign borrowers found Nigerian states most reliant on oil for revenue, Mexico states least dependent
* Impact of oil slump on Russian states has been mitigated by an accompanying decline in the value of the rouble versus the us dollar
* Sustained fall in oil prices is hurting not only sovereign borrowers worldwide, but also state governments Source text: bit.ly/1U4Z0sg
May 16 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as investors paused for a breather a day after the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs.