BRIEF-Williamson Magor and Co gets members' nod for to borrow up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Signs a factoring contract with a company operating in the gardening industry, the factoring limit is set at 1 million zlotys ($263,800) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7911 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.