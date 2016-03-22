BRIEF-Williamson Magor and Co gets members' nod for to borrow up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 22 Beazley Plc
* Clive Washbourn will take a short sabbatical from 29 March 2016, returning on 31 May 2016.
* Tim Turner will be acting head of marine division during washbourn's ansence Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.