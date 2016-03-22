March 22 Swedbank

* Says its takeover of Danske Bank retail banking services in Lithuania and Latvia approved

* Says the service transfer will be carried out from June 3 to June 6 and affect around 86,000 private "Danske Bank" customers in Lithuania and 7,000 customers in Latvia.

* Says the size of the loan portfolio, subject to this transfer, is approximately 484 MEUR in Lithuania and 116 MEUR in Latvia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)