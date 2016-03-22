BRIEF-Williamson Magor and Co gets members' nod for to borrow up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees
March 22 Swedbank
* Says its takeover of Danske Bank retail banking services in Lithuania and Latvia approved
* Says the service transfer will be carried out from June 3 to June 6 and affect around 86,000 private "Danske Bank" customers in Lithuania and 7,000 customers in Latvia.
* Says the size of the loan portfolio, subject to this transfer, is approximately 484 MEUR in Lithuania and 116 MEUR in Latvia
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.