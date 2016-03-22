BRIEF-Williamson Magor and Co gets members' nod for to borrow up to 7.50 bln rupees
* Gets members' nod for to borrow up to limit of 7.50 billion rupees
March 22 Cme Group Inc :
* Says co and Thomson Reuters announced implementation of new measures to further enhance and develop LBMA silver price benchmark
* Measures, which have been approved by independent oversight committee, will be implemented on 16 may 2016
* New measures include introducing a blind auction, sharing imbalance in auction, and increasing predefined threshold
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.