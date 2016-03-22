DERIVATIVES-Citigroup launches "credit VIX"
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.
March 22 Cabot Oil & Gas Corp
* Ceo dan dinges' 2015 total compensation was about $9.0 million versus $9.8 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1MkKQAP Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 16 (IFR) - Citigroup has launched a credit equivalent of Wall Street's "fear gauge" that is intended to provide an accurate metric for risk aversion in the asset class.
* Sandy spring bancorp acquisition of washingtonfirst bankshares to create region’s largest, locally-headquartered community bank