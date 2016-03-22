March 22 U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* FDA is requiring a new boxed warning about the serious risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose and death

* Enhanced warnings for immediate-release opioid pain medications related to risks of misuse, abuse, addiction, overdose and death

* New safety warnings also added to all prescription opioid medications to inform prescribers, patients of additional risks related to opioid use Source text (1.usa.gov/1MzXIhg)