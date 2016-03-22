March 22 Trigano SA

* Reports Q2 sales of 310.0 million euros ($347.5 million)versus 238.4 million euros a year ago

* First half-year results should clearly rise in comparison to 2014/2015 due to the growth of the activity Source text: bit.ly/1Uil9nr Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)