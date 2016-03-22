BRIEF-Allergan says VIBERZI now approved in Canada
* viberzi™ now approved in canada for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (ibs-d)
March 22 Deva Holding :
* To issue bonds up to 150 million lira ($52.31 million) for qualified investors
* Bonds to have maturity period of up to 3 years
* Brokerage operations for the bond issuance will be carried out by Is Yatrm Menkul Degerler
* Aveo announces appointment of Matthew Dallas as chief financial officer