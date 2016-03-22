BRIEF-ASOS says fire at distribution centre damages stock worth 6.25 mln stg
* At 3.00am on Tuesday May 16 2017, a fire broke out in our new Eurohub 2 distribution centre based outside of Berlin
March 22 LDLC Com SA :
* To acquire 100% of shares and voting rights in Materiel.net Source text: bit.ly/22CYrYj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* At 3.00am on Tuesday May 16 2017, a fire broke out in our new Eurohub 2 distribution centre based outside of Berlin
* Says average hog selling prices at 16.13 yuan ($2.34) per kilogram in April, down 0.68 percent m/m